CIAA festivities kick off this weekend

For fans, CIAA weekend is about more than just the action on the hardwood.

Check out the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta tearing up the stage at Friday night’s step down – Throwdown at the Charlotte Convention – Greeks versus Greeks.

You’ll never know who you will run into CIAA weekend. On Friday night FOX 46 Charlotte caught up with one of the hit stars from Empire, Jussie Smollett.

Jussie, just like us, is excited for what this weekend may bring!

The Empire star is in town – teaming up with Novant Health to raise awareness of HIV testing and to meet several fans. You can catch Jussie and the entire cast of Empire on FOX 46 Charlotte Wednesday nights.