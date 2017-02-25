Meck County deputy involved in crash on Brookshire Boulevard

Posted:Feb 25 2017 12:52PM EST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 01:09PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) -

A Mecklenburg County deputy is expected to be okay after he was involved in a minor bump-up as he was trying to help someone out on Brookshire Boulevard Saturday morning. 

The deputy was driving on Brookshire Boulevard when he came up on a disabled truck in the left lane. He then pulled over and activated his emergency equipment. 

Without realizing, a white Dodge Grand Caravan pulled up behind the deputy and stopped. A black Chrysler 300 then came up behind the white van and slammed into it, causing the white van to hit the back of the deputy's patrol car. 

Medic made no transports. The deputy is said to be in good condition. 

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the incident. 

 

 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories