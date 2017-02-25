Meck County deputy involved in crash on Brookshire Boulevard

A Mecklenburg County deputy is expected to be okay after he was involved in a minor bump-up as he was trying to help someone out on Brookshire Boulevard Saturday morning.

The deputy was driving on Brookshire Boulevard when he came up on a disabled truck in the left lane. He then pulled over and activated his emergency equipment.

Without realizing, a white Dodge Grand Caravan pulled up behind the deputy and stopped. A black Chrysler 300 then came up behind the white van and slammed into it, causing the white van to hit the back of the deputy's patrol car.

Medic made no transports. The deputy is said to be in good condition.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the incident.