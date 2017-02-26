Dozens of shots fired into apartments, cars in north Charlotte

Several dozen shots were fired into an apartment complex and cars in north Charlotte on Saturday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to the 600 block of north Caldwell Street around 6:39 p.m. where they located several dozen shell casings.

They say multiple apartment units and cars were struck by dozens of bullets.

No one was injured, officials say.

The shooting took place in the roadway and did not occur in the apartment complex or any tented events.

Authorities say the incident is not related to any official CIAA sanctioned events.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.