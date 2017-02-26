Man arrested after hitting police, fleeing scene in north Charlotte parking lot

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers arrested a 37-year-old man after they say he hit law enforcement officers in a parking lot in North Charlotte on Sunday.

Jerel Manvil Rhoades has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officers causing serious injury, felony hit-and-run, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired, reckless driving and hit-and-run. He is now in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say say the department’s ABC and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement officers were conducting an investigation regarding drugs found in a car around midnight in the parking lot at N. Caldwell and 6th Street. During the investigation, Rhoades struck a CMPD and ALE officer with his car.

At least one ALE officer then fired his service weapon, but Rhoades drove off. No shots were fired by CMPD officers.

Both officers sustained minor injuries and were transported to CMC.

This hit-and-run arrest is not related to any official CIAA sanctioned events.

ALE and the State Bureau of Investigations will be investigating the officer who fired his gun.

Call Crime Stoppers with any relevant information.