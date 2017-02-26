Thousands attend annual CIAA tournament

City leaders say this year’s College Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament was nothing short of successful as more than 100,000 people visited the center city for tournament events.

Despite this large turnout, there were less people who attended this year's CIAA than last year.

City departments and partners extended services this year to support the CIAA.

CATS operated bus and extra LYNX Blue Line service in support of CIAA activities. CATS ridership results are typically available 5-7 days after an event to ensure all vehicles have been probed for ridership information.

CMPD, Charlotte Fire Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, MEDIC as well as state and federal partners worked together to monitor activities from the CMPD command center over the weekend.

Charlotte Department of Transportation implemented traffic control plans for events associated with the CIAA Tournament in the area near Spectrum Arena.

There were a total of 10 adult arrests in the center city area recorded between the hours of 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, through 3 a.m. on Feb. 26. They are broken down below:

Traffic Related 1

Drug Related 1

Disorderly Conduct 1

DWI 2

Trespass 1

Resisting Arrest 1

Assault 3

Solid Waste Services provided assistance with traffic control and cleanup. Twelve crews made up of 138 employees worked over the three day period to support moderate to heavy pedestrian traffic throughout the event. Clean up ended on Sunday at 11 a.m.

SWS crews delivered over 100 barricades, 70 bike rack and 275 cones to assist with traffic control.

Collection included over 200 trash boxes and 1,000 trash bags.

One sweeper, three packers and four crew cab pickups were used for final clean up.

The City of Charlotte will continue working with partnering agencies and organizations to support large scale events in Uptown Charlotte.