Argument leads to shooting outside 7-Eleven gas station

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a suspect who shot a victim outside a 7-Eleven gas station in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

Police say an argument broke out between a victim and a suspect in the 900 block of East Way Drive. The suspect then shot the victim, leaving that person with serious injuries.

Medic responded to the scene and transported the victim to Carolinas Medical Center.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male, approximately 5'9", with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a gray colored hoodie and jeans. The suspect fled the scene in a gold colored Cadillac.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.