Crash backs up traffic on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte

- Traffic was backed up along Tuckaseegee road after a single vehicle accident Monday morning, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m. officers located a stolen vehicle near West Boulevard and Wilmore. Officers said the driver refused to pull over and led them on a pursuit. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle near the 500 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

Two people were taken into custody. The names and charges will be released at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing.

A portion of Tuckaseegee road was closed to several hours as crews worked to clean up the scene. It has since been reopened.