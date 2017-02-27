Crash backs up traffic on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Traffic was backed up along Tuckaseegee road after a single vehicle accident Monday morning, police said.
At about 2:30 a.m. officers located a stolen vehicle near West Boulevard and Wilmore. Officers said the driver refused to pull over and led them on a pursuit. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle near the 500 block of Tuckaseegee Road.
Two people were taken into custody. The names and charges will be released at a later time.
The investigation is ongoing.
A portion of Tuckaseegee road was closed to several hours as crews worked to clean up the scene. It has since been reopened.
Roads opens up after an accident with a car hitting a pole on Tuckaseegee road. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/0o2hTNGAcu— Michael Mitchell (@mikemitchFox46) February 27, 2017