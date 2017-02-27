18-year-old arrested for shooting woman in Lancaster

- An 18-year-old has been charged after Lancaster police say he shot a woman as she was going into an apartment complex Saturday evening.

Officers were called about 5:30 p.m. to Springs Memorial Hospital about a shooting at the Caroline Court Apartment complex. The victim, 18, told police that she was turning into the complex when she was shot in the shoulder.

Further investigation revealed the suspect to be Zion Twitty, 18, of Lancaster, SC. Twitty was arrested without incident on Sunday in the 500 block of Hampton Road thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen, police said.

Twitty is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center without bond.