Contractor accused of stealing $52K worth of jewelry from client's home

- A Statesville man has been charged after authorities say he stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a home he had been working as a contractor.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said his office received a report on Tuesday, Feb. 22 about the theft of several rings and a tennis bracelet that had been taken from a home on Ivy Hollow Lane in Mooresville. Investigators learned that contractors had been working inside the home earlier in the week.

Detectives were able to gather the names of everyone that had been inside the residence and found that a Taylor Wayne Gore , of Statesville, was a new employee to the work crew. Detectives said they were then able to track down the stolen jewelry that was sold by Gore at a Statesville business.

All of the victim’s jewelry was recovered and return it undamaged.

Gore is charged with felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. He was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center under $8,000 secured bond.