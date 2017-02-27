Cement truck overturns on Shopton Road in Charlotte

- Shopton Road will be closed for at least an hour after a cement truck overturned in Charlotte Monday morning, police said.

The accident happened about 10:40 a.m. on Shopton Road at Steele Creek Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the load shifted as the driver was making a right turn onto Shopton Road from Steele Creek Road, causing the truck to overturn.

The driver is expected to be okay.

The cement container appeared to be intact.

Police said Shopton Road would be closed in both directions for at least an hour as crews work to clear the scene.