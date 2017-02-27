Couple charged with trafficking heroin in Iredell County

- Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Iredell County after authorities say a search of their home revealed they were selling heroin.

On Friday February 24, 2017 members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit, and the SERT Team executed a search warrant at 179 Jeremy Lane. Narcotics Investigators said they located 4.4 grams of heroin, a loaded 40 caliber pistol and over $1,000.

This investigation into the sales of heroin and other controlled substances started when narcotics investigators gained information about possible sales of heroin occurring in the Bethesda Road and Jeremy Lane area of Eastern Iredell County.

Through surveillance operations, investigators learned the individuals at 179 Jeremy Lane were selling heroin.

As a result of this investigation, Brady Scott Mitchell and Ashley Marie Morrissey were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. Each was charged with one count each of: Felony Trafficking in Heroin, Felony Conspiracy to Sell Heroin and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell Controlled Substance.

Mitchell and Morrissey were each given a $100,000 secured bond.