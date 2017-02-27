Crews save dog trapped in Charlotte sewer pipe

Source: Charlotte Fire
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Source: Charlotte Fire

Source: Charlotte Fire
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Source: Charlotte Fire

Source: Charlotte Fire
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Source: Charlotte Fire

Source: Charlotte Fire
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Source: Charlotte Fire

Source: Charlotte Fire
Source: Charlotte Fire
Source: Charlotte Fire
Source: Charlotte Fire

Posted:Feb 27 2017 12:12PM EST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 12:14PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Fire crews and animal control managed to save a small dog that had become trapped in a sewer pipe.

Charlotte Fire says a Chihuahua had gotten stuck in the pipe on Saturday in Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire, Animal Control and PNG worked together, even calling in an excavator to reach the poor pup. 

Fortunately crews were able to dig deep enough to get to the animal and pulled it to safety. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories