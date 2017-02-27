Crews save dog trapped in Charlotte sewer pipe

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Fire crews and animal control managed to save a small dog that had become trapped in a sewer pipe.
Charlotte Fire says a Chihuahua had gotten stuck in the pipe on Saturday in Charlotte.
Charlotte Fire, Animal Control and PNG worked together, even calling in an excavator to reach the poor pup.
Fortunately crews were able to dig deep enough to get to the animal and pulled it to safety.
