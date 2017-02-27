Driver dies in the hospital following 3-vehicle crash in south Charlotte

- The driver involved in a serious three-vehicle crash that happened earlier this month in south Charlotte has died in the hospital.

Andrew Young, 66, was pronounced dead at CMC-Main Sunday, February 26 as a result from his injuries he sustained in the crash.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday February 12 along Rea Road at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway. CMPD said Young was driving a 2017 Hyundai when he suffered a ‘medical event’ while driving and lost control of the vehicle.

The Hyundai entered into the intersection and struck a 2009 GMC, driven by Ann Hatton, that was traveling west on Ballantyne Commons Parkway. After the collision, Hatton lost control of her vehicle as it continued across the intersection and struck a 2016 Ford that was stopped in traffic on the northbound lanes of Rea Road.

Young was transported to CMC with life-threatening injuries suffered during the crash.

Next of kin has been notified about Young’s death.

This crash is currently under investigation by the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Sammis (704) 336-8862 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.