Former NC state trooper charged with DWI, hit and run

- A former North Carolina State Trooper is facing multiple charges including DWI after police say he fled the scene of a crash in the parking lot of a Cookout over the weekend.

The accident happened at 9:18 p.m. Friday, February 21 in the parking lot of a Cookout located at 1179 Blowing Rock Rd. in Boone.

Officers say a 2016 Toyota truck, driven by Matthew Allen Grogan, 29, of Boone, NC, was traveling straight in drive through of Cookout when he sideswiped a concrete barrier. While attempting to free his vehicle from the barrier by backing up – Grogan crashed into a 2012 GMC driven by Sunnie Wilson Sullivan.

Grogan then fled the scene of the crash, heading north on Blowing Rock Rd., police say.

Boone police were told to be on the lockout for a brown Toyota truck and shortly after an officer located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle about one mile away from the scene.

After a brief pursuit, police pulled over Grogan along Old E King Street in Boone. Shortly after being pulled over police discovered Grogan was driving while impaired.

Grogan is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, DWI and hit-and-run. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 30, 2017. He has been released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.