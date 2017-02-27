Driver killed after crashing into tree in Chester

Posted:Feb 27 2017 04:59PM EST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 05:05PM EST

CHESTER, SC (FOX 46) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Chester, according to Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Monday, February 27 along I-77 northbound.

Troopers say the driver, in a 2003 Suzuki SUV, was traveling north when they veered off of the road and into a tree. The driver was trapped and had to be pulled out of the SUV by emergency personnel.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, troopers say.

The driver was wearing a seat belt. No other people were inside the vehicle.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. The cause of this crash remains under investigation. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories