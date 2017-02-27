Driver killed after crashing into tree in Chester

- One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Chester, according to Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Monday, February 27 along I-77 northbound.

Troopers say the driver, in a 2003 Suzuki SUV, was traveling north when they veered off of the road and into a tree. The driver was trapped and had to be pulled out of the SUV by emergency personnel.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, troopers say.

The driver was wearing a seat belt. No other people were inside the vehicle.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. The cause of this crash remains under investigation.