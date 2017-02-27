CMPD looking at surveillance after uptown weekend shootout

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are now looking to see if surveillance footage shows who is responsible for a shootout in uptown Charlotte.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Caldwell Street just around the corner from CIAA weekend celebrations.

The police report FOX 46 Charlotte got Monday shows at least 28 people say they were victims of the crime – meaning either their homes or cars were hit by bullets. More than 100 rounds were fired.

Police say people in two cars were shooting at each other.

 

                    

