Alevo to add 200 jobs at Concord facility

Posted:Feb 28 2017 12:43PM EST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 12:43PM EST

Alevo says it plans to add additional production lines and equipment at its battery manufacturing facility in Concord, creating just over 200 jobs.

The company, which currently has 215 full-time employees in Concord, says it will hire manufacturing, engineering, maintenance, logistics, supply chain and other employees.

The project will invest $251.5 million into the local economy, the company announced Tuesday.

The company says annual compensation for the company’s 200-plus new jobs will average $56,327. Cabarrus County’s overall average wage is currently $37,808 per year.

The Concord location is Alevo’s first US manufacturing site where the rechargeable GridBank™ Lithium-Ion battery storage system is made. 

Founded in 2009, Alevo is headquartered in Switzerland with GridBank™ manufacturing in the US.

 

