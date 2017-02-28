1 taken to hospital after shooting in N. Charlotte

- A person is being treated for life threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday in a north Charlotte neighborhood, officials said.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Stonehenge Lane, according to Medic. One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a gun shot wound.

A heavy police presence is on scene, including the K-9 unit and police helicopter.

