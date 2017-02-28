1 taken to hospital after shooting in N. Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A person is being treated for life threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday in a north Charlotte neighborhood, officials said.
The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Stonehenge Lane, according to Medic. One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a gun shot wound.
A heavy police presence is on scene, including the K-9 unit and police helicopter.
We have a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story. Keep refreshing as more details become available.
Heavy police presence, K-9 unit, and helicopter overhead Stonehenge Lane after a shooting pic.twitter.com/bnHAOblxbd— Madelyn Hastings (@MaddyFox46) February 28, 2017