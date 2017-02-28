3-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Gastonia

- A 3-year-old boy has been transported to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Gastonia, according to Gaston County Emergency Management.

The accident happened at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, February 28 in the 1400 block of Caldwell Street.

Gastonia City Police and Medic responded to the scene.

The Gastonia Police Chief tells FOX 46 Charlotte the young boy sustained extensive wounds to his face, but is expected to be OK.

He was taken to Caromont-Main for treatment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.