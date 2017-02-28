Kannapolis to undergo major changes, build new baseball stadium Local News Kannapolis to undergo major changes, build new baseball stadium Major changes are coming to downtown Kannapolis. A new ballpark is being built as part of the downtown revitalization plan.

This is a rendering of the Kannapolis Sports and Entertainment Venue, a venue that will cost $37 million and be home to The Intimidators, concerts and other events.

“There’s not that much going on in this downtown. There are lots of empty buildings and I never see too many people here," a resident told FOX 46 Charlotte.

The complex will be built at the site of the old K-Town Furniture. But businesses across the street also got some bad news.

“The city came to me two weeks prior to Christmas and told me that they needed this property to build a new sports complex so this building will be torn down.”

Virginia’s was opened by her grandmother in 1942 and she took over in 1985. She was devastated when she got the news.

“I think as long as they do what they say they are going to do, and find places for us to relocate all should be well.”

The city leases their property and says they will find them a new space to move into at the current rate.

“I’m right beside of Sunshine’s Asian cuisine and she is also going to be torn down.”

The owner says it will cost her a lot of money to move but customers have been really supportive in hoping she stays nearby.

“Taking away part of my childhood is a problem, and I don’t appreciate it.”

The city expects to have the stadium open for the start of the 2020 baseball season.