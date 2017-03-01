Woman shot at Regal Inn near airport, shooter on the run Local News Woman shot at Regal Inn near airport, shooter on the run A woman was shot in the arm early Wednesday morning at a hotel near Charlotte-Douglas Airport and police say they are still looking for the gunman.

- A woman was shot in the arm early Wednesday morning at a hotel near Charlotte-Douglas Airport and police say they are still looking for the gunman.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the 911 call came in about 3:59 a.m. about a woman who had been shot in the arm at the Regal Inn on Equipment Drive.

The victim told detectives she was shot inside her hotel room. She said she did not know who the person was who shot her or where the shot came from. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where she was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators are searching for the person responsible.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact CMPD.