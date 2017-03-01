FAA issues ground stop at Charlotte-Douglas International Aiport

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Due to inclement weather and thunderstorms there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
Delays by destination:
- Hartsfiled-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, GA is currently experience delays averaging 21 minutes
- Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), Detroit, MI is experiencing delays averaging 32 minutes
- Newark International Airport (EWR), Newark, NJ experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 34 minutes
- Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York, NY experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 32 minutes
- La Guardia Airport (LGA), New York, NY experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 44 minutes
- Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Philadelphia, PA experiencing 1 hour and 1 minute delays
The FAA has issued a ground stop at #CLT. https://t.co/FcHR36JbTx. Please check with airlines on status of your flight.— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) March 1, 2017