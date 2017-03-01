FAA issues ground stop at Charlotte-Douglas International Aiport

- Due to inclement weather and thunderstorms there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Delays by destination:

Hartsfiled-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, GA is currently experience delays averaging 21 minutes

Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), Detroit, MI is experiencing delays averaging 32 minutes

Newark International Airport (EWR), Newark, NJ experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 34 minutes

Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York, NY experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 32 minutes

La Guardia Airport (LGA), New York, NY experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 44 minutes

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Philadelphia, PA experiencing 1 hour and 1 minute delays