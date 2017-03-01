FAA issues ground stop at Charlotte-Douglas International Aiport

Mar 01 2017

Updated:Mar 01 2017 07:03PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Due to inclement weather and thunderstorms there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Delays by destination:

  • Hartsfiled-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, GA is currently experience delays averaging 21 minutes
  • Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), Detroit, MI is experiencing delays averaging 32 minutes
  • Newark International Airport (EWR), Newark, NJ experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 34 minutes
  • Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York, NY experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 32 minutes
  • La Guardia Airport (LGA), New York, NY experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 44 minutes
  • Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Philadelphia, PA experiencing 1 hour and 1 minute delays 
