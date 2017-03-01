Trooper hit by vehicle while responding to wreck Local News Trooper hit by vehicle while responding to wreck A North Carolina State Trooper is recovering after being hit by a car during Wednesday night's storms.

FOX 46 Charlotte pulled up to the scene on Highway 321 southbound near Exit 41 in Newton.

The trooper was outside his patrol car helping with a crash when he was struck by another vehicle. FOX 46 Charlotte was told he hurt his leg - but is expected to be OK.

The driver did stop after realizing what happened.

Visibility in the area was reported to be pretty bad during Wednesday night's storms. No word if the driver that hit the trooper will face any charges.