Tree falls into home in Myers Park

By: FOX 46 Web Staff , Brett Baldeck

Posted:Mar 01 2017 09:43PM EST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 10:31PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Trees fell onto several homes in Myers Park leaving many without power Wednesday night. 

Many know that Myers Park is known for their beautiful trees - and one came crashing down onto a house along Queens Road West. 

The damage to the home's roof is extensive. No injuries have been reported. 

The road remained closed Wednesday night due to another tree that fell about a half mile up the street, blocking the entrance. 

Charlotte Fire remained on the scene until 10 p.m. Wednesday. 

 

