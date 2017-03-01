Tree falls into home in Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Trees fell onto several homes in Myers Park leaving many without power Wednesday night.
Many know that Myers Park is known for their beautiful trees - and one came crashing down onto a house along Queens Road West.
VIDEO: The scene on Queens Road West in Myers Park. Multiple trees down including one on a home. pic.twitter.com/u6m9hI0O5v— Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) March 2, 2017
The damage to the home's roof is extensive. No injuries have been reported.
The road remained closed Wednesday night due to another tree that fell about a half mile up the street, blocking the entrance.
Charlotte Fire remained on the scene until 10 p.m. Wednesday.