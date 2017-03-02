TSA catches 2 men trying to bring loaded guns on planes at Charlotte airport

- Transportation Security Administration officers prevented two men from bringing loaded handguns on board planes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport checkpoints Thursday morning.

The first incident occurred just after 6 a.m. at Checkpoint D and the second at Checkpoint A just after 6:30 a.m.

TSA officers detected the guns and ammunition as the men was passing through the airport checkpoints. The TSA officers who were staffing the checkpoint’s X-ray machines detected the firearms as they passed along the conveyor belt inside the men’s carry-on bags. TSA officers immediately contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which responded to the checkpoints. The passengers were questioned and arrested on a local charge of carrying a firearm on airport property.

The two incidents are not believed to be related.

To date, TSA officers have detected nine firearms at CLT checkpoints this year. TSA found 53 firearms at CLT last year.