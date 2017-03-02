Long-time Stanly County detective passes away

- The Stanly County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sheriff George Burris announced on Facebook that Stanly County Sheriff's Office Detective Jamie L. Shue passed away Wednesday evening at Duke hospital.

"I'm so honored to have known my friend, "Boots" and will forever cherish my memories of him. Detective J.L. Shue my friend you are relieved of your duty sir," the Facebook post stated.

Shue was a 13-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

"Jamie leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, compassion and loyalty to God, family, friends and the Sheriff's Office."

Shue leaves behind a wife and two daughters.