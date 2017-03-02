Protective order issued against former UNCC QB Kevin Olsen

Kevin Olsen, 22 (Sources: UNC Charlotte Athletics/Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Kevin Olsen, 22 (Sources: UNC Charlotte Athletics/Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Kevin Olsen, 22 (Sources: UNC Charlotte Athletics/Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Posted:Mar 02 2017 04:28PM EST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 05:04PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A 'domestic violence protective order' has been filed against suspended UNC Charlotte Quarterback Kevin Olsen. 

Olsen's ex-girlfriend filed the protective order in Mecklenburg County District Court on Thursday, March 2. 

Related: UNC Charlotte QB Kevin Olsen posts bond, released from jail following rape charges

According to court documents, on February 19, 2017 Olsen pushed his ex-girlfriend to the floor and repeatedly punched her in the face and all over her body, and raped her. 

Court records state Olsen also threatened to commit suicide and said he was going to kill his ex. 

The 22-year-old is charged with second degree forcible rape, cyber-stalking, forcible sexual offense and assault. 

A hearing is scheduled on March 9, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse to determine whether the protective order will be continued. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories