Child on bike hit by vehicle in hit-and-run crash in north Charlotte Local News Child on bike hit by vehicle in hit-and-run crash in north Charlotte

- A child is going to OK after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Thursday evening in north Charlotte.

The incident happened along Beatties Ford Road and Sunset Road.

CMPD is calling the incident a hit-and-run. They say the child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No word if there is a description of the suspect vehicle.

Check back for updates on this developing story.