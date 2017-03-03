70-year-old woman dies in hospital after struck by vehicle in south Charlotte

- A woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in south Charlotte on Thursday has died in the hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said the incident happened at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, March 2 in the 700 block of S. Sharon Amity Road near Providence Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as Barbara Sutton, 70, in the roadway.

Sutton was transported to CMC-Main with life threatening injuries.

CMPD said the preliminary investigation indicates a Mercedes-Benz station wagon, driven by Ann Hammett, 38, was traveling southbound on S. Sharon Amity Road. As she entered the left turn lane approaching the intersection, Sutton darted across the roadway from the driver’s right side.

The front right of the car struck Sutton. Hammett stopped immediately. Speed and alcohol are not contributing factors in this crash.

Sutton was not crossing the roadway at a crosswalk, CMPD said.

On March 3, at 12:19 a.m. Sutton died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Her family has been notified of her death.

The crash remains under investigation.