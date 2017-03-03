Suspect threatens clerk with pepper spray during Old Navy robbery

- A Charlotte man is facing multiple charges after police say he threatened an Old Navy store clerk with pepper spray while robbing the business.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the Old Navy located at 3692 E Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia.

Police say the store clerk tried the stop the suspect, identified as Ricky Dwayne Turner, 53, after he walked out of the store without paying for merchandise. He had six pairs of jeans and three sweat pants valued around $300.

Turner is charged with common law robbery and habitual larceny in this case.