- A motorcyclist has been flown to the hospital following a serious wreck Friday in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The collision happened at the intersection of De Armon Rd and Mineral Ridge Way.

CMPD said the crash involved a motorcycle and a SUV.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

De Armon Road is shut down between Browne and Prosperity Church Road.