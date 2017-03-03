MISSING: 16-year-old reported missing by family in Iredell County

- The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who was reported missing this week by her mother.

Deputies say Samantha "Sunny/Sunshine" Anderson was reported missing on Tuesday, February, 28. She was last seen by her mother Sandra Dillard at her home on Olin Loop Rd. after getting into an argument.

Dillard told Samantha that she was going to take out warrants for assaulting her and the daughter left the residence. When Mrs. Dillard returned home from the Magistrates Office, Samantha was gone.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have checked possible known addresses where Mrs. Dillard thought Samantha may have gone. Detectives have also spoken with Samantha’s friends and no one knows where she may be at this time.

Samantha has been entered in the National missing and exploited children’s data base along with the National Criminal Intelligence Center.

Anyone with information on Samantha Anderson’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Jason Lowrance at 704-878-3180 or call 911