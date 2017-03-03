Autopsy report give gruesome details on 4-year-old's death

New details were released Friday in the death of a local 4-year-old child killed on Christmas Eve.

The Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for Mariya Owens. Her mother’s boyfriend is charged with her murder.

The young child faced a brutal death according to the autopsy reported released. Mariya died from blunt force injuries to her abdomen, the report said.

She also endured several hits to the head and her spine snapped in half.

“I just knew something was going to happen to one of my girls,” Anthony Owens said, biological father.

In an interview from January, the child’s father said he feared his children were being abused while in the custody of their mother and her boyfriend.

On Christmas Eve, Mariya’s mother and her boyfriend first reported that Mariya choked on a toy. The child was transported to the emergency department where she died shortly thereafter.

The autopsy report shows her airway was clear. But her abdomen was filled with blood from internal bleeding.

The mother’s boyfriend, DeMarcus Heath, is charged with Mariya’s murder. He’s expected in court late April.