9 people hurt in school bus crash Local News 9 people hurt in school bus crash First responders are on the scene of a school bus crash Friday evening in north Charlotte.

Medic says there are nine people with possible injuries.

Only two were transported with minor injuries to CMC.

A student told FOX 46 that the bus was coming from Turning Point Academy.

No word on the condition of the driver in the other car involved in the crash.

