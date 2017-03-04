Woman dead after crashing into tree on Wilkinson Blvd

- A woman died after her car ran off a road and a hit tree in west Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Police say 45-year-old Clorie Amelia Grant was driving a 2000 Mazda 626 in the 3400 block of Wilkinson Blvd and hit a tree.

Medic sent Grant to the hospital where she later died.

Grant was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

Authorities say neither speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Any person who witnessed this crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.