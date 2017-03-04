Constuction worker dies while working at Rock Hill high school Local News Constuction worker dies while working at Rock Hill high school The York County Sheriff's Office and Rock Hill Schools both confirm a death of a construction worker on Sunday evening at Rock Hill High School.

- The York County Sheriff's Office and Rock Hill Schools both confirm a death of a construction worker on Sunday evening at Rock Hill High School.

The school tells Fox 46 the worker was doing exterior repairs near the back of the building.

J.M. Cope Construction Inc. is in charge of the management of the bond project for the school. They are not the builder or the contractor. They released this statement Saturday night:

"Earlier this evening a construction subcontractor working on the campus of Rock Hill High School operating a boom lift was fatally injured. We offer our condolences and prayers to the individual's family. The subcontractor was on campus working on exterior repairs as part of an on-going brick cladding repair project.

This appears to be an isolated incident and both the construction site and school campus remain safe and secure. At this time. the York County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident."

The victim's name has not yet been released.

The names of the general contractor and subcontractors will be posted after the OHSA investigation.