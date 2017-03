One suffering life-threatening injuries after hit and run on S. Tryon Local News One suffering life-threatening injuries after hit and run on S. Tryon One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the 1300 block of S. Tryon and W. Bland late Saturday night.

The suspect fled the scene as this is being investigated as a hit and run.

