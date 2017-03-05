Watauga Co sex offender charged with murder after infant found dead

A Watauga County sex offender is accused of killing an infant on Wednesday.

On March 1, Watauga County deputies, Meat Camp Fire Department and Watauga Medics were called to 375 Ray Brown Road in Boone where an infant was found not breathing. The infant was immediately transported to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C. for treatment.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Watauga County Department of Social Services and the 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office worked together to solve the case.

After a thorough investigation, Boone resident Ryan Neil Hicks, 24, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He was arrested and taken before a Watauga County magistrate where he was given a $75,000 bond and a court date for March 30.

Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, Watauga County Department of Social Services, Children’s Advocacy Center of the Blue Ridge and the NC State Bureau of Investigation Computer Crimes Unit then took over to investigate Hicks involvement in the case.

On March 3, the infant was pronounced deceased at Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston Salem. An autopsy was conducted on the infant but results are pending.

Ryan Neil Hicks has now been charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, sex offender using social website and second degree murder.

He was arrested and taken before a Watauga County magistrate where he was given a $1 million bond and a court date for April 6.