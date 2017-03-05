NC School District Cancels Classes for 'Day Without Women' Strike

The "Day Without Women" strike is set to take place this Wednesday, March 8, and one North Carolina school district is seeming to accommodate prospective protesters.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City school district canceled classes for Wednesday, calling it a teacher work day.

In a statement, the district said:

"While the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City schools values & supports its female employees, the decision to close schools is not a political statement. It is entirely about the safety of students & the district's inability to operate with a high number of staff absences."