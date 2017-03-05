Church finally gets to hold Ash Wedensday service after severe weather Local News Church finally gets to hold Ash Wedensday service after severe weather Church services in Cherryville held in an unlikely setting on Sunday after a roof and other damages were sustained to St. John's Lutheran Church last week.

"It's sort of unusual anytime you're in a funeral home chapel you're saying bye to your love ones or good friends, in this case it''s giving us the opportunity to praise the lord," said Sam Lockridge.

Sunday's church service took place at Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home.

"It was cozy. The chairs were extremely comfortable and it made you feel very at home," said another member.

None of the church members were injured in last week's storm as it will be at least a couple weeks before repairs are done to their building.

Members tell FOX 46 they're fortunate they were still able to come together.