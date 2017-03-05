One shot in leg at east Charlotte convenience store

A person was shot in the leg at a convenience store in east Charlotte on Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers say a victim was shot in the leg in the 4100 block of The Plaza near Commercial Avenue and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

CMPD says investigation officers were able to get a picture of the suspect and vehicle the suspect was in at the time of the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.