Two shot inside apartment, officer assaulted Local News Two shot inside apartment, officer assaulted

The incident happened Sunday night inside of an apartment off Central Avenue in east Charlotte. When police arrived at the scene, one shooting victim was arguing with another person in the apartment.

As an officer intervened, he was punched repeatedly in the face by one of the shooting victims.

Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for leg wounds. They’re expected to be OK.

The shooting victim that assaulted the officer is now in custody. Police said the know the shooting suspect, but have yet to charge him.