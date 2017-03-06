Three arrested in connection to 20 armed robberies

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested three men in connection to a series of armed robberies throughout Mecklenburg County.

Sean Boyd, 40, Derrick Adams, 37, and Bryan Blakney, 29 have each been charged for their roles in a total of 20 armed robberies from businesses and individuals that happened between Dec. 27, 2016 and March 2, 2017.

CMPD said Blakney has been charged for his participation in one of the robberies, Boyd has been identified as the suspect in 13 of the incidents, and Adams has been charged for his involvement in 10 different cases.

On 12/27/2016 at 03:20 a.m., the Sam’s Mart located at4601 Statesville Rd. was robbed at gunpoint by two individuals. Sean Boyd has been charged for his participation in this robbery.

On 12/29/2016 at 8:16 p.m., the Sam’s Mart located at 4601 Statesville Rd was robbed a second time. This time only one suspect, who was armed with a gun, was involved. Sean Boyd has been charged for committing this robbery.

On 12/30/2016 at 3:43 a.m., a robbery from person occurred in the 2500 block of Beatties Ford Rd. The victim’s vehicle, a white Buick LeSabare, was stolen by a single suspect who was armed with a gun. Sean Boyd has been charged for committing this robbery

On 12/30/2016 at 6:00 a.m., the 7-Eleven located at 12007 Sam Roper Dr. was robbed by a single suspect who was armed with a gun. Sean Boyd has been charged for committing this robbery.

On 12/31/2016 at 8:05 p.m., the 7-Eleven located at 12007 Ram Roper Dr. was robbed by a single suspect who was armed with a gun. Sean Boyd has been charged for committing this robbery.

On 1/11/2017 at 1:45 a.m., the 7-Eleven located at 936 Eastway Dr. was robbed by a single suspect who was armed with a gun. Sean Boyd has been charged for committing this robbery.

On 1/23/2017 at 4:10 a.m., the 7-Eleven located at 936 Eastway Dr. was robbed by a single suspect who was armed with a gun. Sean Boyd has been charged for committing this robbery.

On 2/18/2017 at 5:35 p.m. the Circle K located at 4001 South Blvd. was robbed by 2 individuals who indicated they were armed with guns. Both Sean Boyd and Derrick Adams have been charged with this robbery.

On 2/19/2017 at 10:45 p.m. the 7-Eleven located at 10700 Reames Rd was robbed by 2 individuals. The suspects were armed with a knife and also implied they had a gun. Both Sean Boyd and Derrick Adams have been charged with this robbery.

On 2/20/2017 at 10:45 p.m. the Petro Express located at 2200 S. Tryon St was robbed by a single suspect who was armed with a knife and implied he had a gun. Sean Boyd has been charged with this robbery.

On 02/21/2017 at 12:27 a.m., the Kangaroo Express located at 6230 W. Sugar Creek Rd was robbed by 2 suspects at least 1 of which was armed with a knife. Derrick Adams has been charged with this robbery.

On 02/22/2017 at 11:25 p.m., the Sam’s Mart located at 101 W. Woodlawn Rd. was robbed by a single suspect who was armed with a gun. Derrick Adams has been charged with this robbery.

On 2/23/2017 at 9:08 p.m., a single suspect armed with a gun attempted to rob the Family Dollar located at 3400 Wilkinson Blvd. Sean Boyd has been charged with attempting to commit this robbery.

On 2/23/2017 at 9:21 p.m., the 7-Eleven located at 2528 Little Rock Rd. was robbed by a single suspect who was armed with a gun. Sean Boyd has been charged with this robbery.

On 02/23/2017 at 9:39 p.m., the Circle K located at 7010 University City Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects. Both Sean Boyd and Derrick Adams have been charged with this robbery.

On 02/24/2017 at 11:45 p.m., an individual was robbed at gunpoint in the 4500 block of Wilkinson Blvd. by a single suspect who stole the victim’s vehicle, a Nissan Versa. Derrick Adams has been charged with this robbery.

On 2/25/2017 at 6:00 a.m., the Circle K located at 605 Clanton Rd. was robbed by a single suspect who was armed with a gun. Derrick Adams has been charged with this robbery.

On 2/25/2017 at 11:12 a.m., the Circle K located at 2833 Freedom Dr. was robbed by a single suspect who was armed with a gun. Derrick Adams has been charged with this robbery.

On 2/26/2017 at 9:00 a.m. the Petro Express located at 3800 Wilkinson Blvd. was robbed by 2 suspects, at least one of which was armed with a gun. Derrick Adams has been charged with this robbery.

On 3/2/2017 at8:23 p.m. the Sam’s Mart located at 3305 Scott Futrell Dr. was robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects. Both Derrick Adams and Bryan Blakney have been charged with this robbery.

Anyone with information concerning these cases or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.