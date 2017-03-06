MISSING: 14-year-old reported missing by family in Charlotte

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old who has been missing for over a week.

Savannah Swift, 14, was last seen on Sunday, February 26, 2017 in the 8600 block of Nations Ford Road in Charlotte. Police said Swift ran away from home.

Swift left her home in an unknown direction. It’s possible she may have been in the Milton Road/Harris Blvd. area on March 5. She may be trying to get to Wilkesboro, police said.

Swift was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, peach colored and white floral pants and knee-high black boots.

Anyone with information on Swift’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 or dial 911.