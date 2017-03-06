Police: Cornelius man steals car, uses stolen card at Walmart

- A Cornelius man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole a vehicle and used another person’s debit card at a local Walmart.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, January 30 they responded to an address off of Brawley School Road to a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told deputies he was also alerted by his bank, sending him alerts about multiple transactions being made on his debit card from the Walmart in Mooresville.

Deputies then went to the Walmart and were able to obtain video surveillance of the suspect pulling into the parking lot with the victim’s vehicle and completing two transactions totaling $336.22 and attempted another for $57.89, which was declined.

Detectives identified the suspect as Marcus Tyler Holloway.

Holloway was arrested and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of felony identity theft and financial card theft.

Holloway was taken before an Iredell County Magistrate and received a $20,000 bond. He is currently on probation for larceny charges.

The vehicle was later recovered in Charlotte.