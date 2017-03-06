Man charged in Yorkdale Drive fatal shooting

- A man has been charged for his involvement in a shooting that killed one person and injured two others last month in southwest Charlotte, police said.

Robert Wilson Driver, 27, is facing a number of charges, including murder, related to a triple shooting that happened on Feb. 24 on York Dale Drive, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Driver was arrested Monday for an unrelated crime.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Yorkdale Drive around 10 p.m. where they located two people with gunshot wounds. A third victim ran from the scene and was located in the 7100 block of Spring Creek Lane with a gunshot wound.

All three people were transported to Carolinas Medical Center. Twenty two year-old Bryan Ja’ Quan Thompson died at the hospital, police said.

Driver is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.