1 dead after head on crash in Chester Co.

- One person is dead after a head on collision between a car and tractor trailer Monday afternoon in Chester County, officials said.

The crash happened about 1:25 p.m. on US 21, according to State Highway Patrol.

Officials said the driver of a Chevy sedan traveled left of center, striking a tractor trailer head on. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Piedmont Medical Center.

The driver of the Chevy was trapped and pronounced dead on scene, troopers said. Their identity has not yet been released.