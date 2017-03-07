Charges pending after marijuana found in house fire that injured woman, killed dogs Local News Woman hurt, dogs killed in overnight house fire in Pineville Drug charges are now pending against a woman who was injured in an overnight house fire in Pineville that killed her two dogs, according to officials.

The fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at a home located on Marine Drive.

Crew members tell FOX 46 Charlotte one woman was transported to the hospital for serious burns. Her two dogs perished in the fire.

Pineville firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 20 minutes. Members were sifting through debris and damage in the home Tuesday, which is located around the corner from Pineville Elementary.

The cause of the fire was declared accidental from cooking.

While fire crews were inside the home extinguishing the flames, they discovered marijuana. Pineville officers applied for a search warrant of the home for further investigation.

More than 19 ounces of marijuana was seized from the house. Charges are now pending.