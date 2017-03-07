U.S. National Whitewater Center rapids reopens after health dept. issues permit

- The U.S. National Whitewater Center rapids reopened to the public Tuesday morning after receiving the required permit from Mecklenburg County.

USNWC said their whitewater operation and activities resumed at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 7. The center needed to pass an inspection from the Mecklenburg County Dept. of Health to fully reopen.

As we've reported, the rapids shut down last summer after a brain eating amoeba was found in the water.

The amoeba was said to be responsible for the death of an 18-year-old girl from Ohio.