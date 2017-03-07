Woman busted with over $1.2 million in cocaine in her vehicle

- A New York woman is facing multiple charges after deputies say she was caught with 11 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1.2 million inside her vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Monday, March 6 along Interstate-77 northbound at mile marker 65.

Deputies pulled over a Toyota Rav4. While speaking with the driver, Sherrie Shawnte Reed, they noticed several items in the vehicle which they asked her about. They said she was very indirect in her answers.

She told deputies she had been in Florida and was traveling to another state. She also said the car was a rental but offered no paperwork showing this to be true.

When searched, deputies noticed a jacket with a large amount of money. Also, under the rear seat under the carpet was a natural void in the vehicle body. There deputies noticed several vacuumed sealed blocks which were white in color and they believed to be cocaine.

Reed was taken into custody and transported to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit Office for questioning.

During the investigation, it was discovered Reed also had a Fugitive Warrant out of Florida for theft. In all, five kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine worth over $1,250,000 and over $1,700 in cash were found in the vehicle.

Reed was brought to the Iredell County Detention Center where she was charged with; felony trafficking of cocaine by possession and felony trafficking of cocaine by possession. She was placed under $250,000 secured bond and is being held on the Fugitive Warrant pending an extradition hearing.

Reed has a criminal history in New York for felony convictions for fraud and larceny.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Unit said they’re working with out of state agencies on the furtherance of this investigation.